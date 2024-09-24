Startups Are Using Rocks To Fight Climate Change In Farms

Agriculture is responsible for more than 10% of global carbon emissions, according to the U.S. Environment al Protection Agency.

Startups such as Lithos, UNDO Carbon and Eion are experimenting with several types of rocks that can improve soil used for farming while also permanently removing carbon from the atmosphere.

Olivine is similar to agricultural lime in terms of improving the soil, but when it rains, olivine goes through a chemical process that causes it to absorb carbon dioxide from the air permanently. Eion gets its olivine from Norway, which makes it slightly more expensive, but by using different types of tax credits and carbon removal purchases, it is able to subsidize the cost for farmers, like Dan Prevost, who operates Prevost Farms in Mississippi.

