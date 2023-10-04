Star Trek’s Pleasure Planet Risa Explained

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Star Trek, the planet Risa was a popular tourist destination, commonly referred to as a "pleasure planet." With an overall temperate to tropical climate and at least 2 moons that orbited a binary star system, Risa was known as a paradise that catered to every whim of its 1.3 billion annual visitors.

As a Class M planet with Earth-like conditions, Risa combined the peaceful joys of a planet-wide all-inclusive resort with its people's anything-goes, sex-positive attitude. This gave Risa a decidedly hedonistic reputation among its fellow members in the United Federation of Planets.

Pleasure comes in many forms on Risa, so it became well-known throughout the Federation for its hospitality services and celebration of sensuality. Points of interest on this Federation member world included exciting nightclubs, peaceful resorts, and many natural attractions. headtopics.com

Risa's definition of pleasure extended beyond merely sensual delights, with its pursuit serving as inspiration for the development of its primary technologies.

Which Star Trek Captains & Ships Visited Risa Star Trek captains and their ships visited Risa, usually so their crews could enjoy shore leave on the pleasure planet. headtopics.com

Risa was also a destination for series set outside the 24th century. The NX-01 Enterprise led by Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula) became the first human-crewed starship to visit Risa in Star Trek: Enterprise season 1, episode 25, "Two Days, Two Nights". Archer was joined on his visit by Ensigns Hoshi Sato (Linda Park), Travis Mayweather (Anthony Montgomery), Lt.

