Star Trek just explained Q’s entire personality with one sentence. The omnipotent trickster figure of the franchise, Q has always displayed a flair for the theatrical, employing grand stunts and illusions as he trolls Captain Picard. Now, in the story “What’s a Q to You?” appearing in Star Trek #500, Q Jr , while undergoing a rite of passage in the Continuum , gives context to him and his father’s colorful personalities.

Q's First Star Trek Appearance Set the Stage for Every Visit to Follow Q Is Very Powerful, And Loves "Camping" It Up Close When Q made his first appearance in Star Trek: The Next Generation’s pilot episode “The Encounter at Farpoint,” he made one of the boldest, splashiest entrances in the franchise’s history. Appearing to Captain Picard dressed as genocidal warlord Christopher Columbus, Q accuses humanity of being savage and childlike, and puts them on trial.

