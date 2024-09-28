Star Introduces Silent Film with Orchestral Score

star would pop up for the festivities, so the 2,900 viewers in the audience were shocked and delighted when he took the stage to introduce the film.with a history lesson."I'm very excited to be here with you all tonight to share in this unique cinematic orchestral experience with," he said."Live music has been available for silent film accompaniment since moving pictures were first presented in vaudeville theaters over 120 years ago.
Tom Cruise agreed to join Olympics closing ceremony for free on one condition: that he do his own stuntsmusical team."The power of music and its use in cinema to deepen our experience of the story and our connection to the characters is absolutely magical," he said."And the music you're about to hear live tonight, I want to personally thank the extraordinary talents of Harold Faltermeyer,, and the gentleman who's here this evening who also produced the score, Lorne Balfe.
, and many of his most memorable moments across his career have close associations with music: His underwear-and-sock slide set to Bob Seger's"Old Time Rock and Roll" instars Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, and Joe Pantoliano shut down sequel rumorsShailene Woodley’s 'raw and honest' Janis Joplin biopic will follow singer’s 'last days,' collaborator Linda Perry...
Silent Film Live Music Orchestra Leitmotifs Cinematic History
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »