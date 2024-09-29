Star Freshmen Make a Splash at Rutgers Open Scrimmage

fans gathered at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday to get their first glimpse of the star freshmen keep hearing about.

After going against each other in the first half, they combined forces in the second, leading to the best play of the day: Harper grabbing a rebound, running up the floor and throwing an alley-oop that Bailey threw down with authority.Harper demonstrated his knack for getting to the rim that helped him be a dominant force in high school, going 5-of-5 from two-point range. Bailey hit a pair of impressive midrange jumpers himself, but his tendency to take ill-advised shots showed briefly.

Ultimately, Saturday’s scrimmage was much more showcase than competitive basketball, so the statistics are secondary. What will stick out in the mind of the thousands of fans who appeared — and the hundreds who stuck around for a paid autograph signing sponsored by NIL collective Knights of the Raritan — is that the hype surrounding the Scarlet Knights’ young stars is legit.

The one area either center stood out from the other: Sommerville showed better skill with the ball, tossing a handful of impressive passes and hitting both of his free throw attempts.The sophomore guard’s best attribute continues to be his defensive tenacity, but he showed notable improvement on the offensive end. He hit all five of his two-point attempts — including two putbacks — and passed the ball well.

