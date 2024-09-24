Squatters Turn Hollywood Hills Mansion Into 'Eyesore' With Graffiti

Another multimillion-dollar abandoned mansion in the Hollywood Hills has been taken over by squatters and has become an eyesore for residents in the neighborhood. Neighbors told FOX 11 Los Angeles that the home, located on Mulholland, had been vacant for several years. It is the second property in the Hollywood Hills that has been taken over by squatters. Another mansion on Sunset Boulevard was overtaken by taggers who destroyed the home and covered the walls and windows with graffiti.

The abandoned mansion at the corner of Multiview and Mulholland, near the Universal City Overlook, is considered by neighbors to be a safety hazard. 'Every time we call, the police will come, and they'll clear it out. And then, within an hour or two, five more people are there and staying the night,' one unidentified neighbor told ABC 7 News. The same neighbor told ABC 7 News the abandoned mansion is a magnet for crime.

Raman said that neither situation is being taken lightly, and that the city is working to combat the issue. 'This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community. Irresponsible property owners must take accountability for their property or face action from the city,' Raman added. The Los Angeles Police Department escorted people out of the house on Mulholland and set up security guards to monitor the home.

