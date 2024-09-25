Spring Lake Residents To Clash With Verizon Over Proposed 5G Tower Installation

Residents of a Jersey Shore borough and representatives from Verizon Wireless will clash Tuesday evening over a plan to install 5G towers along a popular stretch of beach. Officials in Spring Lake will hear public comments on an application from Verizon to install six 5G small cell utility poles along Ocean Avenue as part of a push by the telecommunications giant to expand its 5G network in New Jersey that has many residents in uproar. Locals say construction of the 35-ft.

One of the things we are concerned about along with the impact to people is the effect to the environment," Children's Health Defense attorney Scott McCollough told NJ.com earlier this year. Rep.

Spring Lake Mayor Jennifer Naughton has said the municipality is in an "open conversation" with Verizon over its application for a waiver that would allow the company to install the 5G towers. Naughton said in June that the council is "adamantly opposed" to poles along Ocean Avenue and Prospect Avenue, although officials are willing to hear proposed alternatives from Verizon, The Coast Star reported.

5G Verizon Spring Lake New Jersey Telecommunications

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Verizon plan to install 5G poles along popular Jersey Shore beach stirs uproarA push by Verizon Wireless to install 5G cell phone poles along Ocean Avenue in Spring Lake New Jersey has received blowback from residents who want to preserve the beach.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Rave Review’s Spring 2025 Show Plied Rustic Life Into Modest Fashion for Spring 2025Rave Review Spring 2025 ready to wear runway, fashion show & collection review. The designers embraced modest fashion leaving behind their punk roots.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

After losing over 2 feet, Great Salt Lake to get another boost from Utah LakeThe Great Salt Lake has lost about 2 feet over the past few months, but it's about to get another boost from Utah Lake.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Avon Lake home is the epitome of lake living: House of the Week32662 Lake Road in Avon Lake was built in 1991 and has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. Can you guess the asking price?

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Volunteers work to clean and improve Lake Travis in 30th Annual Lake Travis CleanupVolunteers came together to remove and recycle trash from the waters and shoreline of Lake Travis during the 30th Annual Lake Travis Cleanup Sunday morning.Th

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested for burglary in Lake Hills, police urge residents to take safety precautionsA man was arrested for burglary in Lake Hills early Tuesday morning after falling asleep on one of the victim's beds.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »