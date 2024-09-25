Spring Lake Residents To Clash With Verizon Over Proposed 5G Tower Installation

Residents of a Jersey Shore borough and representatives from Verizon Wireless will clash Tuesday evening over a plan to install 5G towers along a popular stretch of beach. Officials in Spring Lake will hear public comments on an application from Verizon to install six 5G small cell utility poles along Ocean Avenue as part of a push by the telecommunications giant to expand its 5G network in New Jersey that has many residents in uproar. Locals say construction of the 35-ft.
One of the things we are concerned about along with the impact to people is the effect to the environment," Children's Health Defense attorney Scott McCollough told NJ.com earlier this year. Rep.
Spring Lake Mayor Jennifer Naughton has said the municipality is in an "open conversation" with Verizon over its application for a waiver that would allow the company to install the 5G towers. Naughton said in June that the council is "adamantly opposed" to poles along Ocean Avenue and Prospect Avenue, although officials are willing to hear proposed alternatives from Verizon, The Coast Star reported.
