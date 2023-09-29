SpongeBob SquarePants Renewed for Season 15

SpongeBob's nautical nonsense will continue with SpongeBob SquarePants season 15 on Nickelodeon. SpongeBob's ongoing 13th season premiered in October 2020. In season 15, incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward will uncover even bigger nautical adventures.

All-new SpongeBob episodes continue to debut on Nickelodeon and feature the characters embarking on a range of situations, including SpongeBob thinking he has developed an allergy to Krabby Patties, Plankton learning self-defense from Sandy, Mr. Krabs stepping into the gym, and more.

The series features the voices of longtime cast members Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

Season 15 is the latest expansion of the SpongeBob SquarePants Universe, including new episodes of renewed spin-off series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, and the fourth theatrical SpongeBob movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, in 2025.

Read more:

ComicBook »

‘Morimoto’s Sushi Master’ Renewed For Season 2 At RokuEXCLUSIVE: There’s more sushi being served at Roku. The streamer has ordered a second season of Morimoto’s Sushi Master. The series, which is the first-ever competition series focused on the art of…

'Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 RenewedThe final game is yet to be played.

'The Last Drive-In' Season 6 Renewed on ShudderThe new season will see Briggs host more than thirty horror films.

The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Renewed for Season 6 by ShudderThe horror host is sticking with the spooky streamer a bit longer.

'Hazbin Hotel' Season 1 Trailer Welcomes Audiences to Hell in 2024The series has already been renewed for a second season.

10 Most Important Characters Introduced In Witcher Season 3 (& How They Set Up Season 4)10 new characters are critical to The Witcher.