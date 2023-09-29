SpongeBob SquarePants Renewed for Season 15

SpongeBob's nautical nonsense will continue with SpongeBob SquarePants season 15 on Nickelodeon. SpongeBob's ongoing 13th season premiered in October 2020. In season 15, incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward will uncover even bigger nautical adventures.
All-new SpongeBob episodes continue to debut on Nickelodeon and feature the characters embarking on a range of situations, including SpongeBob thinking he has developed an allergy to Krabby Patties, Plankton learning self-defense from Sandy, Mr. Krabs stepping into the gym, and more.
The series features the voices of longtime cast members Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).
Season 15 is the latest expansion of the SpongeBob SquarePants Universe, including new episodes of renewed spin-off series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, and the fourth theatrical SpongeBob movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, in 2025.