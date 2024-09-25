Spirit Halloween faces backlash over 'punk rock bullet belt' sold as part of 'prep school' costume

Pop-up Halloween retailer Spirit Halloween has endured controversy after a holiday product angered some customers. According to Norfolk, Virginia-based WAVY TV, customers complained about the retailer selling a punk rock ' bullet belt ' accessory as part of a 'prep school' costume online and in stores as recently as last week.
don’t like it,' one shopper told WAVY. 'I have three children that go to school, and I just heard about the shooting that just happened. And it’s scary, even though it’s a costume. Regardless, that’s just not . They shouldn’t be making fun of these shootings and guns and stuff. It is a big deal.' Another mother named Vanessa said she didn't feel like it was an overreaction to be upset about the costume accessory.
Spirit Halloween did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. The retailer told WAVY's 10 On Your Side that the costume was only meant to be a punk rock accessory. 'It was not our intention for this product or its placement in the store to be viewed in any way other than a punk rock accessory. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention.' The product appears to have been pulled from the retailer's website.
Spirit Halloween Costume Bullet Belt School Shooting Controversy
