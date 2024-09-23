Spirit Halloween Faces Backlash Over Bullet Belts Following Georgia School Shooting

A memorial is seen at Apalachee High School after the Wednesday school shooting , Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Winder, Ga. Some people took to social media to say the company lacked sensitivity following deadly school shooting s in the U.S., including one in Georgia that involved a 14-year-old suspect.said shoppers claimed they were "concerned with how the message of having the product in its stores comes across to younger children.
Authorities charged the boy with four counts of murder in the killings. His father was charged with second-degree murder for furnishing his son with a weapon used to kill children. Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he has a message for the child, his parents, as well as any other kids who want to "disrupt" schools, waste police resources, and cause chaos in the community.
School Shooting Spirit Halloween Bullet Belts Controversy Georgia
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »
Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Key Georgia State Players to Know for Saturday's GameGeorgia State have some key players returning in a talented receiving core and some key defensive starters. Here are some players you should watch for
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: PFF Grades For Every Player on Georgia Tech's DefenseAfter a strong performance against Florida State in Week Zero, Georgia Tech's defense looked to follow it up with another strong performance against Georgia Sta
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »