Spiderman Remains Top Choice For Kids' Halloween Costumes

A retail survey shows which Halloween costumes will be flying off the shelves this year. The National Retail Federation reports Spiderman will once again be children's costume of choice. In fact, it says 2.6 million children are expected to dress up as the web-slinging superhero. Next in line for most popular kids’ costumes are a ghost , a princess and a witch . Witch also ranks among the top outfits for adults. The survey found 76% of adults already know their costume this year.
6 million as a cat, 1.5 million as Batman and 1.4 million as a pirate. The survey also reports the most popular animal costumes include pumpkin, hot dog and a bat. See the full results from the National Retail Federation: RELATED: Spooky season is here: Nearly half of Halloween shoppers plan to buy items before OctoberConsistent with last year, total spending on adult costumes is expected to reach $1.8 billion, while spending on children’s costumes is anticipated to hit $1.3 billion.
