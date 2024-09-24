Special Cement Could Help Protect Artificial Coastlines and Marine Life

Artificial coastlines, including human-made dikes and other engineered constructions, can help prevent erosion and protect from storms and flooding. However, ecological functions remain unprotected from many of these structures. So researchers in China have investigated the use of specialized types of cement. The team started with a limestone and clay cement that hardens underwater and then added polyacrylamide and chitosan.

The team started with a limestone and clay cement that hardens underwater. Two types of treatments were added to the cement: polyacrylamide, a synthetic resin used in water treatment, and chitosan, a form of sugar made from the shells of shrimp and other crustaceans. The two treatments were mixed into the cement to form the hardened substrate, and they were sprayed onto previously hardened cement as a surface treatment.

While the bulk-treated samples supported reduced survival and growth of both biofilm and coral, mechanical properties appeared to be significantly reduced compared to the control and the surface-treated samples.

