Spacious Two-Bedroom Home ***1 Month Free Rent!! Act Fast!*** (Columbia Heights)

1441 Harvard Street is a Beautiful Boutique Community in Columbia Heights . A distinct boutique community minutes away from Downtown, D.C. Come enjoy the best of both worlds with direct access to Columbia Heights , Adams Morgan, and the U Street Corridor, where many fine dining and entertainment are available for your satisfaction. 1441 Harvard Street offers a spacious two-bedroom apartment home, rich with both modern and vintage touches.

We will not refuse to rent a rental unit to a person because the person will provide the rental payment, in whole or in part, through a voucher for rental housing assistance provided by the District of Columbia or the federal government.” Ed. Note: PoPville is not affiliated with any ‘Rental of the Day’ properties. Rent at your own risk and proceed with caution as you would with all Craigslist/online listings.

Spacious Two-Bedroom Basement Apartment in Desirable EckingtonDon't miss this opportunity to live in a thoughtfully designed two-bedroom, two-bathroom English basement apartment in the highly sought-after Eckington neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Renovated in 2022, this modern apartment features stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, and ample kitchen space. The primary suite boasts an ensuite bathroom with a rainfall shower head and a spacious vanity. Its convenient location near both the Rhode Island and Noma Metro Stations provides easy access to Howard University, Howard University Hospital, Union Market, and local cafes and restaurants.

