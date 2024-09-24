SpaceX Recovers Remains Of Its Starship Rocket From Gulf Of Mexico

SpaceX recovered the remains of its Starship rocket from the bottom of the sea as the company awaits approval to launch its megarocket for its fifth flight test.a photo on X of a mangled Starship first-stage booster being fished out of the waters in the Gulf of Mexico., when the rocket reached orbital velocity and both stages completed their return to Earth, with the booster landing in the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX is all geared up for test flight number five, but the company has to wait for approval from the Federal Aviation Administration . “Starship stacked for Flight 5 and ready for launch, pending regulatory approval,” SpaceXon X earlier this week. The company posted photos of the rocket looking propped and ready for liftoff, announcing that engineers had carried out a propellant load test and preflight checkouts to prepare for the upcoming test flight.

Starship may have to wait a little longer as the FAA recently revealed that it would not grant Starship a launch license until late November pending safety, environmental, and other licensing requirements. This did not please the rocket billionaire, who prefers a fast-paced timeline for his company.

It’s not clear why SpaceX sought to recover the ruins of Starship’s latest test flight. The company showed no previous intent of wanting to fish the Starship Super Heavy Booster from the sea following its fourth test flight, and yet here we are more than three months later.

