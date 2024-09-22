SpaceX Plans To Launch Five Uncrewed Starships To Mars In Two Years

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said in a social media post Sunday that his space company plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship s to Mars in two years, though one of his biggest concerns is the growing government bureaucracy that he says is smothering the Starship program. Musk posted on the social media platform X – another one of his companies – about the future of traveling to Mars . "SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship s to Mars in two years," he wrote.

Musk also enlightened the world about his vision of Mars missions, which will ultimately lead to making the Red Planet a tourist destination. "No matter what happens with landing success, SpaceX will increase the number of spaceships traveling to Mars exponentially with every transit opportunity," he wrote. "We want to enable anyone who wants to be a space traveler to go to Mars! That means you or your family or friends – anyone who dreams of great adventure.

Fox News has reached out to Space X for further comment. Musk's vision also includes making sure humanity becomes sustainably multiplanetary before a catastrophic event, such as nuclear war or a super virus, on Earth prevents that from happening. One of my biggest concerns right now is that the Starship program is being smothered by a mountain of government bureaucracy that grows every year," Musk wrote on X.

This would destroy the Mars program and doom humanity," Musk wrote. "It cannot happen." Musk predicted this month that his company will conduct the first crewed flights to Mars in four years, adding that the idea of establishing a sustainable human settlement on the Red Planet within 20 years was not out of reach.

