SpaceX launches rescue mission for stranded astronauts, but return delayed until next year

SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.

By the time they return, the pair will have logged more than eight months in space. They expected to be gone just a week when they signed up for Boeing's first astronaut flight that launched in June. Hague was thrust into the commander's job for the rescue mission based on his experience and handling of a launch emergency six years ago. The Russian rocket failed shortly after liftoff, and the capsule carrying him and a cosmonaut catapulted off the top to safety.

Hague acknowledged the challenges of launching with half a crew and returning with two astronauts trained on another spacecraft.

Spacex Astronauts International Space Station Rescue Mission Boeing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Prepares for Launch to International Space StationThe SpaceX Crew-9 mission is gearing up for its launch to the International Space Station (ISS) this week. The crew, consisting of NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, arrived at Kennedy Space Center on Saturday and will begin a series of pre-launch activities, including a dry dress rehearsal and sleep shift adjustments.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Meet the SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts launching to the International Space Station Sept. 26Josh Dinner is Space.com's Content Manager. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next yearSpaceX has launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Completed experiments on International Space Station to help answer how boiling and condensation work in spaceAfter a decade of preparation and two years of active experiments in space, a facility that Purdue University and NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland designed, built and tested has completed its test campaign on the International Space Station.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Boeing's beleaguered Starliner capsule leaves space station, heads home without any astronautsBoeing's beleaguered space capsule has left the International Space Station without its crew.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

NASA cuts 2 from next SpaceX flight to make room for astronauts stuck at space stationNASA has cut two astronauts from the next crew to make room on the return trip for the two stuck at the International Space Station.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »