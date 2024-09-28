SpaceX Launches Rescue Mission for Stranded Astronauts at ISS

Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, left, and NASA astronaut Nick Hague wave as they leave the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Launch Complex 40 for a mission to the International Space Station Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at Cape Canaveral, Fla.,

Since NASA rotates space station crews approximately every six months, this newly launched flight with two empty seats reserved for Wilmore and Williams won't return until late February. Officials said there wasn't a way to bring them back earlier on SpaceX without interrupting other scheduled missions.

Williams has since been promoted to commander of the space station, which will soon be back to its normal population of seven. Once Hague and Gorbunov arrive this weekend, four astronauts living there since March can leave in their own SpaceX capsule. Their homecoming was delayed a month by Starliner's turmoil."There's always something that is changing. Maybe this time it's been a little more visible to the public," he said.

"I don't know exactly when my launch to space will be, but I know that I will get there," Cardman said from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where she took part in the launch livestream.

