SpaceX Launches Falcon Rocket With Crew To Replace Stranded Astronauts

SpaceX on Saturday launched a Falcon rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Saturday with two crew members on board to deliver the Dragon capsule to the International Space Station that will bring back the astronauts stranded by their troubled Boeing Starliner next year.

' NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy called 'human spaceflight' 'complicated and dynamic' at a post-launch news conference Saturday. 'What a fabulous day it was today,' she said. 'We only have two crew members instead of four. A crew member change is not a small thing.' She added that 'it was the right thing to do.

