SpaceX Launches Astronauts to ISS From New Pad

on Saturday, aiming to eventually bring the two Boeing Starliner astronauts stuck in orbit since June 5 back to Earth.

“Once the Crew Dragon capsule reaches orbital speeds, the spacecraft will separate from the Falcon 9’s second stage and begin maneuvering through orbit on its own, using onboard thrusters to adjust its position gradually so it can link up with the International Space Station, expected at about 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday,”When they departed, Hague and Gorbunov were strapped inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which sat atop a Falcon 9 rocket.

Spacex Astronauts ISS Launch New Pad

