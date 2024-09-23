SpaceX Crew-9 Mission Prepares for Launch to International Space Station

Jam packed issues filled with the latest cutting-edge research, technology and theories delivered in an entertaining and visually stunning way, aiming to educate and inspire readers of all ages NASA astronaut Nick Hague, front, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov arrive via Gulfstream jet on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at NASA ’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida, ahead of the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch.
"Hague and Gorbunov will quarantine at the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy," NASA officials wrote in an."While there, they'll conduct a dry dress rehearsal of the mission, sleep shift to align their resting and waking periods with mission requirements, rehearse flight procedures, as well as make calls to family and friends."
The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Freedom is transported to Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida ahead of the mission's planned Sept. 26, 2024 liftoff. SpaceX released this photo via X on Sept. 20. Meet the SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts launching to the International Space Station Sept. 26
As its name suggests, Crew-9 will be the ninth long-duration astronaut mission that SpaceX flies to the ISS for NASA. These flights usually carry four people; two crewmembers wereso Freedom could haul NASA's Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams back down to Earth in February at the mission's end.capsule.
SpaceX's Crew-9 astronaut flight for NASA launches this week. Here's how it turned into a rescue mission
