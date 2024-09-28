Space Perspective Completes Uncrewed Capsule Ascent

It’s great to see so many private organisations entering the space sector. Space Perspective are another and they have just completed a successful uncrewed capsule ascent to an altitude of 30km. Their Neptune-Excelsior capsule was carried by a balloon and landed in the ocean 6 hours later. It was able to maintain its cabin pressure and stability throughout the flight proving that it met the requirements for future passenger flights starting in 2025.

Space Perspective was founded in 2019 by Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum. Their focus in the sector is space tourism and they aim to provide an accessible way for people to experience space without the need for rockets. The concept is to provide trips on board their pressurised capsules which are lifted gently to the upper atmosphere by large hydrogen filled balloons.

Enabling the flight are a number of technological advances; launch and ascent systems, environment management and thermal management. The launch system employed a new four-roller system to raise the balloon and get it airborne. It’s an approach that significantly reduces the cost of launch to high altitude, reduces the risk and the carbon footprint. Unlike other capsules designed for space, the Neptune module has been designed for comfort and enjoyment with the largest windows ever flown.

The Development Test Flight has enabled the collection of data to inform the next phase in the programme. Teams of engineers will analyse the results and the capsule to see how the pressurisation, structure and thermal systems have handled the flight setting the stage for the first crewed flight. Is this for everyone? Space Perspective have sold at least 1,800 tickets at a cost of $125,000 that’s compared to more conventional rocket based journeys costing anything from $250,000 and above. Alas for now, the price point still puts space travel outside the financial capability of most but it’s a great step toward driving down the cost and opening up the amazing wonders of space to everyone.

