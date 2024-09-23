South Korea May Respond Militarily To North Korean Trash Balloons

David Brennan and Ellie Kaufman South Korea 's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Monday that Seoul may respond militarily to any casualties caused by North Korea 's launching of so-called " trash balloons " across the shared border, the state media Yonhap News Agency reported.

Though there were "no issues" so far that warranted a military response, Seoul would consider a military response if there were direct casualties caused by the North Korean balloons, Lee added. Takeoffs and landings at Incheon International Airport -- the main airport in the capital Seoul -- were suspended twice during the early morning hours of Monday due to North Korean balloons, Yonhap reported.

North Korea South Korea Military Response Trash Balloons Border Security

