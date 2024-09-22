South Jersey Political Boss George Norcross Indicted for Corruption

The indictment of South Jersey political boss George Norcross provides new evidence of how he wielded political power in Camden , creating a patronage pipeline that placed his allies in well-paying, influential jobs.Prosecutors say Norcross’ scheme, which earned him tens of millions of dollars, began in 2012.

“Most people in this state and in this country believe that the city of Camden has turned the corner,” Norcross told reporters after the indictment was announced, listing visits to the city by New Jersey governors and President Barack Obama as evidence that his work was not criminal, but respected. In a press release, state Attorney General Matthew Platkin alleges Norcross was the leader of “a group of unelected, private businessmen” who “weaponized” politics and government. Key episodes cited in the case show how Norcross allegedly controlled an elaborate system of employment that rewarded loyalty and furthered his interest in acquiring property along the Delaware River.

Norcross did not have an official role with Cooper’s Ferry at the time. But he had built New Jersey's mostover 30 years. That political operation was highly effective at getting its candidates elected and then keeping them in line when voting on issues that Norcross and his brother cared about, such as economic development and the hospital and health insurance industries.

By May 2014, Sheridan and Perno were falling in line. Emails obtained by WNYC show Sheridan and Perno offering to sell the Cooper’s Ferry purchase agreement to the Norcross-allied developers. But first, Bass Levin needed to get rid of Perno, who had been on Norcross’ bad side for years. In a recorded call cited in the indictment, Perno tried to negotiate a severance package with Bass Levin, suggesting she use the board to give her political cover. She wasn’t having it.

Camden's mayor was about to be looking for a job. Bass Levin said that “Redd needed a place to go as her term as mayor was ending,” according to the indictment.But getting Redd a job would require some shuffling. “Can head fit in City Hall?” Norcross wrote in an email from 2013. “I think Kris Kolluri would love to head Cooper's Ferry.”

