South Africa Clinches Rugby Championship Title with Victory Over Argentina

South Africa players celebrate with the trophy after defeating Argentina and winning the rugby championship at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa , Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. South Africa ’s Eben Etzebeth, right, is tackled by Argentina ’s Joel Sclavi during a rugby championship test match at Mbombela stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa , Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

A side of 10 changes and restocked with World Cup winners led by a commanding 27-7 at halftime, weathered an attempted Pumas comeback, and finished with three converted tries in the last 11 minutes. Libbok, who missed a late penalty last weekend for the win and title, was relieved of goalkicking duty but had a starring role. His distribution, vision and defense were top-notch.

Trailing 14-0 after 14 minutes, Argentina reminded of its qualities when flyhalf Tomas Albornoz converted his own try.

Rugby Championship South Africa Argentina Victory

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentina edges South Africa 29-28 to take Rugby Championship to the wireArgentina has kept its hopes of winning the Rugby Championship alive by edging world champion South Africa 29-28 to temporarily deny the Springboks their first title since 2019. The tournament now will be decided in the return match between the teams in Nelspruit, South Africa next weekend.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Crimson Tide predictions, odds for 2024-2025: To win CFP National Championship, win SEC ChampionshipCheck out our expert Crimson Tide predictions and odds for 2024-25. What are Alabama's odds to win the CFP National Championship? How about their SEC title odds? Find out here.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Tried and trusted Springboks recalled to wrap up Rugby Championship against fearless PumasSouth Africa has been restocked with World Cup winners to wrap up the Rugby Championship title against Argentina on Saturday in Mbombela. The Springboks missed the chance last weekend in Santiago del Estero. The Pumas came back twice to win 29-28.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Springboks close in on Rugby Championship crown after 4th straight win over All BlacksSouth Africa has put a hand on the Rugby Championship trophy by beating New Zealand 18-12 in Cape Town. The Springboks trailed 9-3 at halftime but scored the only two tries of the penalty-plagued game to remain unbeaten in the championship through four rounds.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Springboks trust 10 changes vs Pumas are good enough to clinch Rugby ChampionshipSalmaan Moerat will captain a much-changed South Africa side that will try to clinch the Rugby Championship crown against Argentina this weekend in Santiago del Estero. The Springboks lineup underwent 10 changes on Tuesday after beating New Zealand 18-12 in Cape Town 10 days ago to remain the only unbeaten team.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Springboks gamble on second string sealing Rugby Championship in Pumas countrySouth Africa can clinch the Rugby Championship with a game to spare this weekend. The world champion Springboks face Argentina in Santiago del Estero on Saturday. The Springboks are unbeaten after four rounds and their only challengers are the two-win, two-loss Pumas.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »