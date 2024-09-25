Sony Launches New Iridescent Chroma Console Covers for PS5 Slim

Sony is launching shiny new “ Chroma ” console covers for the PlayStation 5 Slim that come in pearl, indigo, and teal. And if having an iridescent console isn’t eye-catching enough, you can also get new DualSense controllers to match. The Chroma console covers will cost $64.99 USD, while the DualSense controllers will cost $79.99. Sony is launching the Chroma pearl and indigo accessories on November 7th, followed by teal on January 23, 2025.

The new colors look neat, but they’re quite intense — I’m not sure I’d want to swap out the sleek blue, red, or gray of the PS5 Slim for these. You’ll be able to preorder covers and controllers from the collection on October 3rd, with availability in the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

PS5 Sony Chroma Console Covers Dualsense Gaming Accessories

