Son Of Vietnamese Refugees Sentenced For Role In Capitol Attack

Vy, the son of Vietnamese refugees, became the third member of the right-wing organization's Philadelphia chapter to be sentenced for playing a role in the historic attack on the Capitol building.
“Mr. Vy has enormous pride in being an American, and the freedoms he is afforded in this country” defense lawyer Alfred Guillaume III said in court filings. “ has expressed great regret in his affiliation with the Proud Boys, and his actions on Jan. 6, 2021.” For his part, Vy — who pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of entering a restricted area in June — said he didn’t go to Washington intent on causing trouble. He maintained he’d hoped to protect other Trump supporters from becoming targets of attacks.
Still, Vy, Rehl, Giddings, and Healion set out from Philadelphia on Jan. 5, trading emergency contact info and blood types before their trip — as if, prosecutors said, they were expecting some sort of violence that day.
Capitol Attack Proud Boys Vietnamese Refugees Freedom Vy Insurrection
