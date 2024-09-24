Son Of Trump Assailant's Accused Of Child Porn Possession

Oran Routh , the son of the man accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump , has been arrested for allegedly possessing “hundreds of child pornography files.”

When powered on, a message appears on Device-1 offering a reward if it is returned to its owner," federal charging documents said. "An email address that belongs to Routh is provided as a contact in the message."

TND previously spoke with Oran Routh hours after his father, Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested for allegedly trying to assassinate former President Trump in West Palm Beach, Fl. less than two weeks ago.

