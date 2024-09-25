Son Of Man Charged In Second Assassination Attempt Against Trump Also Faces Child Porn Charges

The son of Ryan Wesley Routh, the latter of whom has been arrested in connection to the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump , has been charged with possessing child pornography .

The Justice Department said it obtained through a witness. That witness claimed to have received the letter inside a box months ago, but that individual did not open the box until after hearing about Routh’s involvement in a would-be assassination attempt in Palm Beach on September 14, 2024.

Assassination Attempt Child Pornography Ryan Routh Oran Routh Donald Trump

