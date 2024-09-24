Son Of Man Accused In Trump Assassination Attempt Arrested For Child Porn

Oran Routh , the son of the man accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump, has been arrested for allegedly possessing “hundreds of child pornography files.”

The FBI seized several electronic devices in connection to that investigation, including a Samsung Galaxy cell phone. Court records say a label “Manufactured in Korea” was affixed to the device. Court documents alleged the FBI discovered files including videos from a “known child pornography series” they said was created outside Routh’s resident state. These videos allegedly involve minor females between the ages of 8 and 10 engaging in sexually explicit conduct with an adult male.

TND previously spoke with Oran Routh hours after his father, Ryan Wesley Routh, was arrested for allegedly trying to assassinate former President Trump in West Palm Beach, Fl. less than two weeks ago.

