Son of a Sailor Fest Returns to Mobile for Second Year

The free event featured a second-line parade and a day of performances in Cathedral Square, with a bill topped by Mobile native and Buffett collaboratorIf this event was somewhat more formal – with an official website to promote it, heavy backing from Visit Mobile and a long list of sponsors – it also showed that maybe, just maybe, Mobile can go from a 2023 event that seemed to catch lightning in a bottle to something sustainable, an annual celebration of Buffett’s connections to the Port City.

The Blow House Brass Band leads out a second-line parade to kick off the inaugural Son of a Sailor Fest on Sept. 21, 2024. The parade passed from the Riverview Plaza courtyard to Cathedral Square along Royal and Dauphin streets.The heavy local contingent showed the widespread appreciation for Buffett in the area. Among them were Nick and Amanda Christopher. Nick Christopher said the 11:15 parade felt a little early, considering A1A wasn’t due to take the stage for six hours.

They stuck around, though, and were rewarded by the rare chance to see one of Mobile’s marching bands perform on a stage. Blow House delivered a fun cover of “Volcano,” then a sweet, trumpet-driven rendition of “Come Monday.” Following a performance by Ella Salter & The Sunday Sinners, SouthSounds organizer Ted Flotte made a point of thanking the audience for taking the time to support local acts. He made the point that a young Jimmy Buffett had to leave Mobile to find listeners, and it would be nice if other aspiring stars found more local appreciation.

Jimmy Buffett Music Festival Mobile Alabama Second Line Parade

