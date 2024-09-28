Someone Saved A 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Like It Was A Collector's Item

Someone saved a 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier as though it was a genuine collector's car. It has only 305 miles on the odometer and the seller refreshed it recently so it's ready to drive. They'd like $25,000 for it, or about $10,000 more than when the Z24 edition was brand new. Collectors accumulate all sorts of things, from stamps to baseball cards to cars.

Why would anyone save such a car? Well, it is the Z24 trim, which was about as nice as a Cavalier could get at the time. Consider this: the original MSRP before options was just $11,505. It has some $3,099 in options, with the original buyer paying a total of $15,049 with destination nearly 35 years ago. This is basically a fully loaded car. If you're wondering what that translates to in today's money, the U.S. government’s official inflation calculator puts it at roughly $37,200.

Chevrolet Cavalier Classic Cars Collector's Item Low Mileage Vintage Car

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Carscoop / 🏆 306. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mock draft thinks Aireontae Ersery could be highest-drafted Gophers player since 1990Pro Football Focus thinks Ersery could hear his name called very early in the spring.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Warrant Guitarist Steven Sweet Admits the 1990 'Cherry Pie' Music Video Was 'Misogynistic' in 'Hindsight'Steven Sweet, guitarist for the band Warrant, looks back at the legacy of 'Cherry Pie' among sexy early MTV-era music videos.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

10 Worst Superhero Movies of the 1990s, RankedStills from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3, Batman and Robin, Captain America (1990)

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Could Ted Cruz Actually Lose in Texas?Texas has been sending Republicans to the U.S. Senate since 1990.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Star Trek: The Next Generation's 34-Year-Old Take On Gender Identity Was Surprisingly ProgressiveThis progressive TNG episode aired in 1990.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

10 Terrible Horror Movies Saved by One Great PerformanceIT Miniseries 1990

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »