Someone Saved A 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier Like It Was A Collector's Item

Someone saved a 1990 Chevrolet Cavalier as though it was a genuine collector's car. It has only 305 miles on the odometer and the seller refreshed it recently so it's ready to drive. They'd like $25,000 for it, or about $10,000 more than when the Z24 edition was brand new. Collectors accumulate all sorts of things, from stamps to baseball cards to cars.
Why would anyone save such a car? Well, it is the Z24 trim, which was about as nice as a Cavalier could get at the time. Consider this: the original MSRP before options was just $11,505. It has some $3,099 in options, with the original buyer paying a total of $15,049 with destination nearly 35 years ago. This is basically a fully loaded car. If you're wondering what that translates to in today's money, the U.S. government’s official inflation calculator puts it at roughly $37,200.
