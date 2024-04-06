Solar Eclipse to Have Minimal Impact on California's Power System

Monday's solar eclipse will affect California 's power system for a couple of hours, but the state's grid operator says utility customers in San Diego and across the Golden State will be largely unaffected and no energy conservation measures have been issued.

The California Independent System Operator, which manages the power system for about 80 percent of the state and a small portion of Nevada, does not anticipate any service interruptions on Monday — even though the amount of solar energy on California's grid has increased sharply in recent years. 'We will ramp up generation to compensate for lost solar production, and there is plenty of capacity to meet need,' the system operator, also known as the California ISO, said in a post on its website of frequently asked questions about the eclipse. On Monday, the moon will cross between the sun and the Earth, blocking the face of the su

