SNL At 50: Who Hosted Most, Musical Guest Facts And More

Who has hosted SNL the most? Who is the most frequent musical guest ? Who was the first to say"Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!"? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the iconic show's 50th season.to find out the answer to that last question, but we've got you covered on the others, along with more fun facts … and

7. The show’s first host was comedian George Carlin, who performed three monologues but did not appear in any sketches.10. The first sketch of all time was called “The Wolverines” – in which John Belushi takes English lessons. After that sketch, Chase became the first cast member to say “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”has hosted SNL 17 times, the most all time.

21. The first musical guest to appear multiple times was Phoebe Snow after performing twice in the first season.of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star to perform on the show for $3,000. Lennon was at his apartment at The Dakota with McCartney when the two nearly decided making a surprise appearance at the nearby SNL studio during the show’s live broadcast.. “We were watching it and almost went down to the studio, just as a gag.

29. The show is live, and so are the musical performances … usually. One of the most infamous musical performances on SNL was when Ashlee Simpson was caught lip-synching. The vocals from the song she sang earlier in the show began playing, causing her to dance awkwardly before she abruptly left the stage, leaving her band behind.31. The youngest cast member to join SNL was Anthony Michael Hall at 17 years old in 1985. The oldest cast member to join SNL was Leslie Jones at 47 years old in 2014.

37. Some well-known stars you may have forgotten were SNL cast members? Billy Crystal, Ben Stiller, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Damon Wayans, Joan Cusack andby their stints on their show. Taking the top spot at No. 1 was John Belushi, who just edged the legendary Eddie Murphy. Coming in last at No. 145, right behind The Muppets, was Robert Downey Jr.on SNL, the top five were: 5) Celebrity Jeopardy 4) Word Association 3) More Cowbell 2) Matt Foley: Van Down by the River, 1) Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer.41.

