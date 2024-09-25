Smugglers Use Sleep Aids On Children To Avoid Detection At US Border

NHC projects Helene reaches major hurricane status before making landfall on Thursday. The main impacts are expected to stay to our east.FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Among the latest challenges for those tasked with securing the border is an alarming trend of human smugglers using children, evenMark Morgan, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, "Migrants and the smugglers know that’s the equivalent of an automatic passport in the United States."of children who had been smuggled and heavily dosed with sleep aids to prevent the children from speaking to authorities.

"These criminals are not related to the children they smuggle. These traffickers go to extreme lengths to smuggle these children—giving them sleep aids to keep them quiet," Bovino said.The woman had difficulty waking the children. Officers observed that the children remained extremely groggy while interviewing the children’s officers soon discovered there was no family relationship with the children ages 11 and 8," said A. Espinoza, a CBP Officer.

ORR Director Robin Dunn Marcos told lawmakers, "ORR does not track or monitor children after they are released from our care."

Smugglers Children Border Security Immigration US-Mexico Border

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mynbc15 / 🏆 262. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sleep your way to your destination with this futuristic self-driving sleep podThe futuristic Swift Pod is an autonomous vehicle that's part car, part hotel. You'd be able to order a ride online, and a pod will show up right at your doorstep.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

This Sleep Factor Matters More Than Actual Sleep Quality, Study SaysAnd it can impact your mood the next day.

Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »

For many animals sleep is a social activity, but the interconnections are not fully understoodGroup sleeping can impact when animals sleep, how long they sleep for, and how deeply they sleep.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

For many animals sleep is a social activity, but it's usually studied as an individual processGroup sleeping can impact when animals sleep, how long they sleep for, and how deeply they sleep.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

After migrant boat tragedy, Senegal's president vows sanctions against people smugglersPresident Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal promised severe sanctions against people smugglers during his visit on Wednesday to the town of Mbour, the departure point of a boat that capsized on Sunday, killing at least 37 people.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Smugglers Kill Again: At Least 12 Dead in English Channel Migrant Boat DisasterSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »