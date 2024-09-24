Small-Cap Stocks Poised For Massive Gains, Says Richard Bernstein

Small caps are poised to see massive gains over the next few months, according to Richard Bernstein of Richard Bernstein Advisors. 'The reason, I think, that we're such big bulls on mid-caps and small caps is that that's where the earnings growth is forecasted to be,' the firm's CEO and chief investment officer told CNBC's ' The Exchange ' on Monday.

' He added that while this small-cap performance is not particularly unusual in a trough, it is unusual for it to be happening when the Federal Reserve is 'actually easing into this accelerating profits environment' rather than tightening. 'As profits rev up, we should see, normally, the economy just gets stronger, naturally,' he continued. 'Now we've got the Fed easing on top of that. That's like putting fuel on the fire.

Small Caps Earnings Growth Federal Reserve Deglobalization Mid-Cap Industrial Stocks

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This is Bernstein's China semi cap top pick for Q3This is Bernstein's China semi cap top pick for Q3

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

This is Piper Sandler's top small-cap pickThis is Piper Sandler's top small-cap pick

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

A small-cap portfolio manager says these stocks will thrive even in a slow growth environmentNeedham's portfolio manager Chris Retzler believes the economy will continue to slow, but he is bullish on a few names insulated from the macro uncertainty.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

2 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy After the Fed's Bold 50bps Rate CutStocks Analysis by Investing.com (Jesse Cohen) covering: Purecycle Technologies Holdings Corp, Nuscale Power Corp. Read Investing.com (Jesse Cohen)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Small Talk: Small Business Mix & MingleJoin Frost and its community partners at Roadmap Brewing Co. on Thursday, Aug. 29 for an evening of networking and Small Talk! The mix & mingle will include small business leaders from across the San Antonio community and team members from several small business resource organizations, including UTSA SBDC, LiftFund, SageSA, Maestro and more.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

Bernstein loves these global battery stocks — giving 3 over 50% upsideBernstein says it expects the number of applications for batteries to 'proliferate' as they become cheaper and better.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »