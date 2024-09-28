Skenes Ends Rookie Season With Dominant Strikeouts Against Soto, Judge

In the final start of his impressive rookie season, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes went out with a bang at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

First, he got the normally-patient Soto to foul off the first two pitches of the at-bat. On the fifth and final pitch of the at-bat, Skenes caught Soto looking with a Then, facing the presumptive American League MVP in Aaron Judge, Skenes pounded the zone with a fastball and slider. After Judge took a ball and fouled off the fourth pitch, the Pirates rookie got Judge to chase a sweeper that broke out of the zone.Then, if that wasn't impressive enough, Skenes, who was pulled after two perfect innings, struck out Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. looking with perhaps his best pitch of the day—and his final one of the season.

Baseball MLB Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes Strikeouts Juan Soto Aaron Judge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul Skenes Explains How He Learned His Baffling ‘Splinker’ Pitch by AccidentSkenes discovered his splinker by accident.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Combine for Rare Yankees Feat Not Seen Since 2011An impressive milestone for the Yankees' star tandem.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Soto plays hero for Yankees; Judge HR drought now at 16 gamesJuan Soto had his first walk-off hit in pinstripes as the Yankees beat the Red Sox in extra innings. Fellow slugger Aaron Judge, meanwhile, saw his homerless streak reach a career-high 16 games.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Soto hits 40th homer, Judge drives in 4 runs as Yankees thump Mariners 11-2Aaron Judge drove in four runs in his first two at-bats, Juan Soto hit his 40th homer of the season and 200th of his career, and the New York Yankees moved to the cusp of clinching a playoff berth with an 11-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »

Yankees' Juan Soto likely avoids major injury after Aaron Judge-like wall collision: 'A little scared'Julia Iafrate, DO, a Sports Medicine Physician with NYU Langone Health joins New York Post Sports anchor Brandon London for the weekly ‘Injury Report’ segment to break down the unique hybrid Tommy John surgery with an internal brace that Mets rookie pitcher Christian Scott is slated to undergo.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

History Doesn't Favor Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes Rookie of Year OddsHistory doesn't favor Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes in the race to win National League Rookie of the Year.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »