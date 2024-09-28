Skenes Ends Rookie Season With Dominant Strikeouts Against Soto, Judge

In the final start of his impressive rookie season, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes went out with a bang at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
First, he got the normally-patient Soto to foul off the first two pitches of the at-bat. On the fifth and final pitch of the at-bat, Skenes caught Soto looking with a Then, facing the presumptive American League MVP in Aaron Judge, Skenes pounded the zone with a fastball and slider. After Judge took a ball and fouled off the fourth pitch, the Pirates rookie got Judge to chase a sweeper that broke out of the zone.Then, if that wasn't impressive enough, Skenes, who was pulled after two perfect innings, struck out Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. looking with perhaps his best pitch of the day—and his final one of the season.
Baseball MLB Pittsburgh Pirates Paul Skenes Strikeouts Juan Soto Aaron Judge
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Paul Skenes Explains How He Learned His Baffling ‘Splinker’ Pitch by AccidentSkenes discovered his splinker by accident.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Combine for Rare Yankees Feat Not Seen Since 2011An impressive milestone for the Yankees' star tandem.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »
Source: fox13seattle - 🏆 328. / 59 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »