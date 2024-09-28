Skenes Closes Rookie Season With Dominant Strikeouts Against Soto, Judge

In the final start of his impressive rookie season, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes went out with a bang at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

First, he got the normally-patient Soto to foul off the first two pitches of the at-bat. On the fifth and final pitch of the at-bat, Skenes caught Soto looking with a Then, facing the presumptive American League MVP in Judge, Skenes pounded the zone with a fastball and slider. After Judge took a ball and fouled off the fourth pitch, the Pirates rookie got Judge to chase a sweeper that broke out of the zone.Then, if that wasn't impressive enough, Skenes, who was pulled after two perfect innings, struck out Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. looking with perhaps his best pitch of the day—and his final one of the season.

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates New York Yankees Juan Soto Aaron Judge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Skenes Ends Rookie Season With Dominant Strikeouts Against Soto, JudgePittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes capped off his impressive debut season with a spectacular performance against the New York Yankees. He struck out Juan Soto and Aaron Judge looking in just two perfect innings.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Pirates Rookie Paul Skenes Strikes Out Juan Soto, Aaron Judge to Finish Historic YearPaul Skenes' final start of 2024 lasted just 2.0 innings, but the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie lowered his ERA to a record-breaking 1.96 while striking out New York Yankees sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Umpire fumes at Pirates' Paul Skenes in heated first-inning sceneDoug Eddings wasn’t going to let Paul Skenes walk all over him.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Yankees get first look at 'beast' Pirates rookie Paul Skenes in his final 2024 startSaturday may not matter when it comes to the postseason for the Yankees. But it will be their first look at Pirates phenom Paul Skenes.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Combine for Rare Yankees Feat Not Seen Since 2011An impressive milestone for the Yankees' star tandem.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Soto plays hero for Yankees; Judge HR drought now at 16 gamesJuan Soto had his first walk-off hit in pinstripes as the Yankees beat the Red Sox in extra innings. Fellow slugger Aaron Judge, meanwhile, saw his homerless streak reach a career-high 16 games.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »