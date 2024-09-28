Skenes Closes Rookie Season With Dominant Strikeouts Against Soto, Judge

In the final start of his impressive rookie season, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes went out with a bang at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.
First, he got the normally-patient Soto to foul off the first two pitches of the at-bat. On the fifth and final pitch of the at-bat, Skenes caught Soto looking with a Then, facing the presumptive American League MVP in Judge, Skenes pounded the zone with a fastball and slider. After Judge took a ball and fouled off the fourth pitch, the Pirates rookie got Judge to chase a sweeper that broke out of the zone.Then, if that wasn't impressive enough, Skenes, who was pulled after two perfect innings, struck out Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. looking with perhaps his best pitch of the day—and his final one of the season.
Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates New York Yankees Juan Soto Aaron Judge
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Skenes Ends Rookie Season With Dominant Strikeouts Against Soto, JudgePittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes capped off his impressive debut season with a spectacular performance against the New York Yankees. He struck out Juan Soto and Aaron Judge looking in just two perfect innings.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Pirates Rookie Paul Skenes Strikes Out Juan Soto, Aaron Judge to Finish Historic YearPaul Skenes' final start of 2024 lasted just 2.0 innings, but the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie lowered his ERA to a record-breaking 1.96 while striking out New York Yankees sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »
Aaron Judge, Juan Soto Combine for Rare Yankees Feat Not Seen Since 2011An impressive milestone for the Yankees' star tandem.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »