Six Years After Murder, Blaze Bernstein's Family Faces His Killer

Six years after the murder of Blaze Bernstein, his family came face to face with his killer, Sam Woodward, a former high school classmate.KEN MORRISON : The why is the single most important issue you will need to decide. Not who is responsible for the death of a young man, but exactly why he was killed six years ago.For Jeanne Pepper and her husband Gideon Bernstein, those six years were painfully marked by COVID delays, shifting lawyers and legal strategies.

I just want to thank you for being here and I'm sorry that the circumstances. You remember where you were when you got the phone call? Do you remember what you were thinking when you were driving the knife down again and again and again? SAM WOODWARD: An anger like nothing I'd ever felt in my whole life.There's absolutely no question, Sam Woodward killed Blaze Bernstein.KEN MORRISON : The evidence will show that Samuel Woodward is guilty of homicide.

What is it?FORMER ATOMWAFFEN MEMBER: That's a picture of Samuel Woodward All to build the case for the added hate charge and a greater sentence.Louis Keene: The difference is the possibility of parole … If it's no hate crime, then it's 25 years to life with the possibility of parole. … if it's a first-degree, premeditated murder and a hate crime, Sam faces life in prison without possibility of parole.

Murder Hate Crime LGBTQ+ Family Justice

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Timeline: The Blaze Bernstein murder caseA look at the 2018 disappearance of Blaze Bernstein and the evidence that led to Sam Woodward's arrest and conviction in the hate crime murder.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Family of Blaze Bernstein, California teen killed in hate crime attack, stand up for their son: 'Blaze's life mattered'Six years after the murder of Blaze Bernstein, a gay, Jewish college student, his family faced his killer Sam Woodward, a former high school classmate and neo-Nazi, in court.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Former Steelers WR scores first NFL touchdown in six years after career revivalFormer Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant scored his first NFL touchdown in over six years.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Mayor Breed’s strange and terrible foray into ‘reform’ — six years into her termLast week, on the 2,232nd day of her tenure as mayor, London Breed put out an executive order calling to remake San Francisco government.

Source: SFnewsnow - 🏆 237. / 63 Read more »

Stolen Porsche 993 Turbo Found After Six Years Of Neglect Deserves RestorationThe highly sought-after Porsche classic has accumulated years of grime, but hopefully, it will be brought back to life

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Man Awaiting Murder Trial for Six Years Wants Hays County to Make Up Its MindDevonte Amerson spent five years in jail with no conviction

Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »