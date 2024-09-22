Six Years After Murder, Blaze Bernstein's Family Faces His Killer

Six years after the murder of Blaze Bernstein, his family came face to face with his killer, Sam Woodward, a former high school classmate.KEN MORRISON : The why is the single most important issue you will need to decide. Not who is responsible for the death of a young man, but exactly why he was killed six years ago.For Jeanne Pepper and her husband Gideon Bernstein, those six years were painfully marked by COVID delays, shifting lawyers and legal strategies.
I just want to thank you for being here and I'm sorry that the circumstances. You remember where you were when you got the phone call? Do you remember what you were thinking when you were driving the knife down again and again and again? SAM WOODWARD: An anger like nothing I'd ever felt in my whole life.There's absolutely no question, Sam Woodward killed Blaze Bernstein.KEN MORRISON : The evidence will show that Samuel Woodward is guilty of homicide.
What is it?FORMER ATOMWAFFEN MEMBER: That's a picture of Samuel Woodward All to build the case for the added hate charge and a greater sentence.Louis Keene: The difference is the possibility of parole … If it's no hate crime, then it's 25 years to life with the possibility of parole. … if it's a first-degree, premeditated murder and a hate crime, Sam faces life in prison without possibility of parole.
Murder Hate Crime LGBTQ+ Family Justice
