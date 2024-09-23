Sirianni's questionable fourth-down calls cost Eagles in near loss

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni speaks to reporters after the win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in New Orleans. With 14 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Eagles ran a fake “tush push” on fourth-and-1, but the Saints ’ defense was not fooled by it. Eagles quarterbackdid not run a quarterback sneak.

“Just so anyone’s wondering, on that fourth-and-1 at the end of the half, I called that. Kellen did not,” Sirianni told reporters after Sunday’s game. “That’s what I thought was best for the football team in that particular case. That was my decision. I did it. It didn’t work, and I’ll get better from it.”

Sirianni gave up control of the offense during the offseason and has allowed Moore to implement a different scheme, but he still makes in-game decisions. Over the last two weeks, he has not been a good CEO-head coach.On third-and-3 from Atlanta’s 10, Barkley dropped a pass with under two minutes remaining, which stopped the clock. Then, the Eagles kicked a field goal on fourth down to take a six-point lead.

