Singapore Ex-Minister Faces Reduced Charges in Corruption Case

In Texas visit, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff raises more than $1 millionPOLL: City council pay raises, reversing city manager pay cap unpopular with San Antonio votersGet ready to travel this fall with these Insider DealsFILE - Singapore 's Second Minister for Home Affairs & Trade and Industry S. Iswaran speaks during a news conference in Singapore , Sept.

Iswaran, 62, was alleged to have received goods from Malaysian property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, some in return for helping the Singapore-based man advance his business interests. The gifts included free tickets for Singapore’s Formula 1 Grand Prix, as well as football matches and musicals in the United Kingdom. Ong owns the right to the local F1 race, and Iswaran was chair of and later adviser to the Grand Prix’s steering committee.

Singapore Corruption Politics PAP S. Iswaran

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will September Be More Difficult for Bitcoin Miners?; Worldcoin Faces Scrutiny in Singapore'CoinDesk Daily' host Jennifer Sanasie breaks down the biggest headlines in the crypto industry today, as a Jefferies report said that bitcoin mining was notably less profitable in August than July.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »

F1 News: Singapore GP Under Threat Of Thunderstorms During Upcoming Night RaceThe upcoming Singapore Grand Prix faces potential disruption due to thunderstorms forecasted throughout the race weekend.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Syria has a new foreign minister as prime minister names his CabinetSyria’s new prime minister has named his Cabinet with a new foreign minister. Sabbagh was a deputy to former Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, who was appointed the vice president for foreign and information policies.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Study links gentrification to reduced crime, but downsides of gentrification can't be ignoredNeighborhood gentrification in Buffalo between 2011 and 2019 was associated with a decrease in property crime, independent of a general decrease in similar crime city-wide during those same years, according to a University at Buffalo study.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Study shows reduced inflammation in residents after adding trees to their neighborhoodsA new project has found that people living in neighborhoods where the number of trees and shrubs was more than doubled showed lower levels of a blood marker of inflammation than those living outside the planted areas. General inflammation is an important risk indicator for heart disease and other chronic diseases.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

San Francisco Giants Dealt Another Injury Blow to Already Reduced Pitching StaffThe San Francisco Giants placed another one of their pitchers in the injured list on Tuesday.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »