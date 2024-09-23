Simmons Picks Off Mahomes Again, Now Has Six Career Interceptions Against Chiefs Star

No other player in the NFL has picked off Mahomes more than twice. Here are each of Simmons' interceptions against the Kansas City Chiefs ' star quarterbackPhiladelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The Atlanta Falcons safety intercepted Mahomes on Sunday for the sixth time of his career, the most of one active player against another. Simmons picked off a pass in the end zone that was intended for tight end Noah Gray with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter.Simmons, a former All-Pro for the Denver Broncos who faced the Chiefs twice a season, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons as a free agent in the offseason.

He has now intercepted Mahomes in four straight games that the two have played against one another. No other player in the NFL has intercepted Mahomes more than twice in his career. Mahomes has 67 career interceptions in the regular season, with Simmons accounting for nearly 10 percent of the picks. Simmons, a Boston College product, was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.Simmons has 31 interceptions over his nine-year career. He had a league-high six interceptions in 2022. Simmons has faced the Chiefs 16 times, with Mahomes starting in 12 of those games, including Sunday's matchup.

