Silence Echoes Through AT&T Stadium as Cowboys Fall to Ravens

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a third quarter pass against the Baltimore Ravens defense at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, September 22, 2024. The Cowboys lost, 28-25.Silence. You don’t hear it often at an NFL stadium. When the home team doesn’t give fans something to cheer about, you usually get boos. But for a span from mid-second quarter through early fourth quarter there was something worse than boos at AT&T Stadium: Silence.

But six plays later the offense stalled, Dak’s pass to Zeke fell incomplete and you could hear the Boo Birds. To be fair, the booing was matched by the cheers of the purple-clad Ravens fans who bought up nearly whole sections of seats in the lower level behind the visitors’ bench. They weren’t as loud as the Saints fans from a week earlier, but then again, Saints fans are in their own special category.

As Cowboys fans watched Derrick Henry pile up 151 of the Ravens’ 274 rushing yards, the thoughts of “what if?” were certainly pervading the stadium. As in: “What if the Cowboys could have afforded to sign Henry in free agency?”Yes, it’s true the position drew the short end of the stick when it comes to 2024 cap space, especially compared to other teams like the Ravens.The contract Henry signed with the Ravens in free agency is structured so that he counts $5.

But here’s what you don’t see unless you scroll down to the bottom of the Cowboys’ salary cap charts on. Look at the “Dead Money” because it shows Zeke’s previous contract, from the time he was released after the 2022 season, is still impacting the cap.Ironically, in 2024 the dead money from Zeke’s previous contract is three times the allocation he’s getting under his current contract .

