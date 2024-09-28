Si Woo Kim's Epic Flop Shot & Steph Curry Celebration Can't Save Internationals From USA

International Team star Si Woo Kim pulled off an improbable flop shot from the left greenside rough on the 16th hole of Saturday evening's four ball match against the United States, and his hole out birdie dunk led to the epic Steph Curry "night-night" celebration.
Kim's shot tied the match with two holes to play. Kim was once again paired with Tom Kim, as the duo competed against Americans Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the afternoon session.However, Kim's heroics were all for naught. Just two holes later, Cantlay knocked in a birdie putt to clinch the match for the Americans and secure the third point of the afternoon session for the United States.
International Team USA Si Woo Kim Patrick Cantlay Presidents Cup
