Should Criteria for Medical Assistance in Dying Differ Based on Illness Type?

discuss whether the criteria for medical assistance in dying for physical diseases should differ from those for medical assistance in dying for mental illnesses . The authors note the considerable complexities involved and conclude that we need more study without making a recommendation one way or the other. While I can think of a no more complicated topic, I propose that we can make a recommendation by considering medicine’s theoretical base.

But, once a group grapples with the complexities and accepts assisted death for those suffering unbearably from an illness, this does not answer if they will include MAiD-MI. Some restrict the intervention to MAiD-PD, while others do not.Some view suffering from a physical disease as quite different from the disease itself. One has the disease and then suffers.

The other side avers that suffering from a mental disorder requires the same “death with dignity” afforded those with a physical disease. Indeed, some argue that these patients suffer more than those with a debilitating physical disease because they live longer. I propose that the mind-body split is the core issue in the MAiD-MI debate—is there a physical disease or not? An isolated focus on physical disease sees no role for patients with a mental illness because they have no underlying disease, their suffering aside. Alternatively, from the BPS model vantage point, whether there is a disease or not makes no difference. It’s the totality of the mix of relevant biological , psychological , and social factors that determines the patient’s suffering.

Maid Medical Assistance In Dying Mental Illness Physical Illness Ethics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PsychToday / 🏆 714. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newest medical school expands to keep more medical students in UtahHere's how Utah's soon-to-be largest medical school is working to keep more medical students in the state and prepare them to meet local healthcare needs.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Dallas, Texas (US) job with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern Medical Center)FACULTY RECRUITING IN GENE REGULATION Job ID 807798 The Cecil H. and Ida Green Center for Reproductive Biology Sciences, an endowed basic science research center focusing on gene regulation, is recruiting to fill newly created Tenure-track Assistant Professor Positions.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Dallas, Texas (US) job with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern Medical Center)FACULTY POSITION IN PATHOLOGY RESEARCH Assistant Professor, Associate Professor or Professor The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center DALLAS, TEXAS (USA).

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Houston, Texas (US) job with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern Medical Center)The Center for Human Genetics (McDermott Center for Human Growth & Development) at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (http://www.utsouthwestern.edu/mcdermott-center) is seeking applications for tenure-track positions in human genetics. Outstanding investigators at any rank will be considered.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Dallas, Texas (US) job with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UT Southwestern Medical Center)TENURED-TRACK FACULTY POSITION IN RESEARCH AT THE DEPARTMENT OF PATHOLOGY Assistant Professor, Associate Professor or Professor The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center DALLAS, TEXAS (USA).

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

Breast cancer treatment: Drug Kisqali approval expanded for earlier stage diseaseMustafa Fattah is a medical fellow with the NBC News Health and Medical Unit.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »