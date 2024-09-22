Should Criteria for Medical Assistance in Dying Differ Based on Illness Type?

discuss whether the criteria for medical assistance in dying for physical diseases should differ from those for medical assistance in dying for mental illnesses . The authors note the considerable complexities involved and conclude that we need more study without making a recommendation one way or the other. While I can think of a no more complicated topic, I propose that we can make a recommendation by considering medicine’s theoretical base.
But, once a group grapples with the complexities and accepts assisted death for those suffering unbearably from an illness, this does not answer if they will include MAiD-MI. Some restrict the intervention to MAiD-PD, while others do not.Some view suffering from a physical disease as quite different from the disease itself. One has the disease and then suffers.
The other side avers that suffering from a mental disorder requires the same “death with dignity” afforded those with a physical disease. Indeed, some argue that these patients suffer more than those with a debilitating physical disease because they live longer. I propose that the mind-body split is the core issue in the MAiD-MI debate—is there a physical disease or not? An isolated focus on physical disease sees no role for patients with a mental illness because they have no underlying disease, their suffering aside. Alternatively, from the BPS model vantage point, whether there is a disease or not makes no difference. It’s the totality of the mix of relevant biological , psychological , and social factors that determines the patient’s suffering.
