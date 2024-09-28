Shohei Ohtani On Pace For Triple Crown As He Approaches Milestone Home Run Number

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is on pace to reach another milestone. At this point, Ohtani has proven he can do anything and everything in a Dodgers uniform.More News: Star NL Manager Won't Return to Team, Hitting Free Agency This WinterThe Dodgers star hit his 54th home run of the season Friday against the Colorado Rockies. He also finished the game with an RBI count of 130. He will finish at the top in both categories. The only category left is batting average .

Ohtani went 4-for-5 against the Rockies Friday, which put him at .309. Only two games remain in the regular season and it's definitely possible that Ohtani snags the lead.It's possible that Ohtani could sit out Sunday's series finale in Colorado. There is also a possibility that Arraez could play on Sunday as well.Ohtani's performance Saturday could dictate whether the superstar either rests or plays in the last game of the regular season.

