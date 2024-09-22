Shocking Secrets Parents Revealed About Their Kids

* to tell us secrets they've discovered their kids have kept from them, and some of the answers were shocking. Here's what they had to say."My daughter is 15 and is already very sexually active. We took her to the hospital, and we found out she had genital herpes. She said she probably got it from dirty toilet paper from her camping trip that happened last month. I didn't believe in that, but I told her I did. So, a few days ago, I took her phone . ...

"Since that time, there has been a lot of talk about being open about feelings, she's talked to school counselors, and her mom is trying to pay more attention to her. "I put the desk back, but couldn't recreate how the box was situated before. After thinking about what to do, I decided to broach this with him when he returned. More than anything else, I wanted to be sure he wasn't doing anything dangerous .

"My wife was emptying the trash in the downstairs bathroom the other day and noticed that it smelled a little off. So, I cleaned out the can and sprayed it down with a lovely citrusy disinfectant. The next week, I noticed the same smell the moment I entered the bathroom. However, when I turned the can over to empty the contents, there was a generous amount of foul smelling amber liquid in addition to the usual tissues and empty toilet paper rolls.

"My 13-year-old son is depressed. ... We recently replaced his phone, and the old one was still logged in to his accounts. Some messages popped up on the lock screen, and it concerned me, so I looked closer. He talks to his ex-girlfriend a lot about how he’s been depressed for over a year. Now, I open the old phone once in a while to keep an eye on his mental state. I don’t care about the porn or the weed references or anything else; I just want to make sure he’s okay.

