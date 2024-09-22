Sheriffs Warn Of Border Crisis, Call For More Resources And Policy Changes

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Arizona. “We call upon our nation’s leaders to support us and our federal law enforcement partners by providing the necessary financial resources, and by making changes in foreign and border protection policies that will prevent crime, reduce the flow of lethal drugs into our nation, and safeguard the American people,” reads a position statement released this week by the American Sheriff Alliance .

There are an estimated 2 million “got-aways” who have evaded Customs and Border Protection and are now somewhere in the U.S., the group said. And almost 400 illegal immigrants from 36 different countries have entered the country since early 2021 who appear on the government’s Terrorist Screening Database.Most people come to the U.S. “seeking a better way of life for themselves and their families, escaping humanitarian crises, and/or seeking asylum from persecution or violence in their home countries, such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador,” the sheriffs’ alliance said.

The American Sheriff Alliance said it wants the White House and Congress to work on bipartisan solutions that would help stem the tide and secure our borders while also creating a legitimate and streamlined pathway to citizenship.

