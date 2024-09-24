Sheriffs Urge Bipartisan Action on Border Security

The nation's sheriffs are calling on Washington to find bipartisan solutions to a border security situation they say is unsustainable and endangers Americans.last week on immigration and border security , urging lawmakers to devote the financial resources and make the policy changes they say are needed to properly address a national security threat.

There have been more than 10 million illegal entry encounters nationwide since the beginning of fiscal 2021, up from about 3 million between fiscal 2017 and 2020. And almost 400 illegal immigrants from 36 different countries have entered the country since early 2021 who appear on the government’s Terrorist Screening Database.

But the sheriff alliance warned that there "are also criminals and members of terrorist organizations who have the intent of harming Americans and destroying our way of life.” Authorities can’t adequately track the people released within the country pending court dates years down the line, he said.“What have you done? Whose feet have you held to the fire with the people across the aisle in a bipartisan approach to truly help?” Donahue said.

Border Security Immigration Sheriffs Lawmakers Bipartisan Solutions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sheriffs Urge Bipartisan Solutions to Unsustainable Border Security SituationA coalition of sheriffs from across the nation is calling on Washington lawmakers to find bipartisan solutions to address what they say is an unsustainable border security situation endangering Americans. The alliance, representing over 3,000 sheriff offices nationwide, issued a statement last week urging Congress to devote the financial resources and make the policy changes needed to address what they see as a national security threat.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Sheriffs Urge Bipartisan Solutions to Border CrisisA coalition of sheriffs from across the US is calling on Washington to find bipartisan solutions to what they say is an unsustainable border security situation that endangers Americans. They urge lawmakers to increase funding and implement policy changes to address the national security threat.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Sheriffs Urge Action on Border CrisisThe American Sheriff Alliance calls for increased resources and policy changes to address the surge in illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

America's sheriffs call on Washington to work together to fix borderAmerica's sheriffs are calling on Washington to find bipartisan solutions to secure our borders.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Sheriffs' Alliance Calls for Action on Border CrisisThe American Sheriff Alliance, representing over 3,000 sheriffs nationwide, is urging federal leaders to address the ongoing border crisis. The group cites a surge in illegal crossings, straining resources and potentially endangering public safety.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Bipartisan Lawmakers Urge DHS to Combat Organized Retail CrimeU.S. Representative Dave Joyce and dozens of lawmakers have penned a bipartisan letter urging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to take a more coordinated approach to combatting organized retail crime (ORC). The letter highlights the increasing violence associated with ORC, as well as the health risks posed by stolen goods. It also emphasizes the economic impact of ORC on businesses and the overall economy.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »