Sharpton Calls For Emergency Meeting Amid Federal Corruption Charges Looming Over Mayor Adams

“I have called an emergency meeting of New York City and state leaders in the next few days to discuss how we collectively address this situation,” the longtime Adams ally and civil-rights leader told The Post.

At Saturday’s weekly National Action Network rally in Harlem, Sharpton said he hoped to convene the meeting with city and state leaders next week and reach a “united point of view.”Departing NYC schools chancellor David Banks admits Eric Adams might not stay mayor following indictment

Mayor Adams Federal Corruption Charges Al Sharpton New York City Migrant Crisis

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nypost / 🏆 91. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mayor Adams indicted: Gov. Hochul mum as calls for mayor's resignation growGov. Hochul remained tightlipped on the now-indicted Mayor Eric Adams, even as numerous elected officials are calling for Hizzoner’s resignation.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Rev. Al Sharpton Urges Gov. Hochul Against Removing Mayor AdamsCivil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton urged Governor Kathy Hochul to refrain from removing Mayor Eric Adams from office, arguing that such a move would be unprecedented. This comes after the governor stated she was considering her options in light of the mayor's recent indictment on bribery and fraud charges.

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

Al Sharpton defends Eric Adams, warns against political double standard: 'He should not be removed'Rev. Al Sharpton says NYC Mayor Eric Adams ‘should not be removed’

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

New York's most senior lawmaker, Rep. Jerry Nadler, calls on Mayor Adams to resignNadler becomes the top New York Democrat to call for Adams to resign since the mayor's indictment.

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

NYC Councilwoman Calls For Mayor Adams' Removal Following IndictmentNew York City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D) argues on CNN that Mayor Eric Adams should be removed from office by Governor Kathy Hochul due to his indictment for alleged campaign finance and foreign influence crimes.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Dem NYC lawmaker calls on Mayor Eric Adams to resign after indictment: 'A sad day'Democratic New York City Councilmember Robert Holden on Wednesday called for the resignation of Mayor Eric Adams, saying he is no longer fit to lead the city.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »