Shark Tank Star Kevin O'Leary Criticizes Kamala Harris for Lack of Economic Plan Details

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary said on Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that business investors were concerned that Vice President Kamala Harris had not released details of her economic plan .

O’Leary said, “I don’t know yet because I don’t have any details from Harris. She has been all sugar, no protein. That’s it. And it’s become a really big sticking point with investors. We got to remember, we have the largest economy on earth. Over 85% of our jobs are created by the private sector. Business investors like me and leaders have to deal with whoever is in the White House in January. So, whoever ends up on the 6th of November as the new mandate, we’ll have to deal with them.

He added, “I really need to understand the idea of price controls. That did not work in the 70s and doesn’t work anywhere else. And this whole idea of taxing unrealized gains, you have to remember at the number one export of America is the American dream. This is a 200-year-old economy that’s based on supporting entrepreneurship. That destroys capital formation. Those ideas are beyond non-starters.

